CVR Partners, LP (UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.92 on May 20th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68.

CVR Partners stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

