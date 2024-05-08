Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 160,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,940. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

