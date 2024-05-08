DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

CIVB stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

