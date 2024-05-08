Daniel Brennan Sells 28,038 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,875. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.56.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
