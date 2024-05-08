Daniel Brennan Sells 28,038 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,875. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.56.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.