Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 199,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 622,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.