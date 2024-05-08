Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dayforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dayforce’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dayforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 179.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

