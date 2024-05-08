Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,700. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

