Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$261.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

