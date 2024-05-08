Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK remained flat at $27.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.