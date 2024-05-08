Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

