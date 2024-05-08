Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics
In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
