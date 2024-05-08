Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

