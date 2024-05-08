dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,588.13 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.70 million and $8,588.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00129278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,282 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97699175 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,741.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

