Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,933. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.