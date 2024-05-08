DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.5 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.