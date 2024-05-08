Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.1 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.