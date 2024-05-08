Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $185.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $181.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $183.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

