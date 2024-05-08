DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.55 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
