DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.54, with a volume of 160808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Specifically, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

