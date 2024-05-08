DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. 411,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

