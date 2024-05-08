Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.