Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $31.15. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 3,100,342 shares changing hands.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 15.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

