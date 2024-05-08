E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,115.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,115.00 and last traded at C$1,115.00, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,108.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,074.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,023.85.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

About E-L Financial

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $60.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

(Get Free Report)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.