Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 427,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.