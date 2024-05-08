Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.460-4.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

