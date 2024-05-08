Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Electronic Arts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% annually over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ EA traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 1,129,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.
Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on EA
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
