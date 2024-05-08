Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Electronic Arts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% annually over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 1,129,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.