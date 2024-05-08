Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Shares of EA traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.16. 1,686,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,504. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

