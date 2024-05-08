ELIS Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $3,073.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.33 or 1.00165327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05499347 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,073.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.