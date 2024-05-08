Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. 2,085,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,090. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

