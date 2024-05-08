Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,008 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,660,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,062. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,993 shares of company stock valued at $181,048,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

