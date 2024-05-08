Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 303,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 305,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 1,919,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,783,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

