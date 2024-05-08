Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.