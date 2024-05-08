Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.93. 124,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,942. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

