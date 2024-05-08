Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,680,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 219,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. 207,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

