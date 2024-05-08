Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,412 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 832,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 404,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 322,097 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

