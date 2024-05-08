Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,375.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 582,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,278. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

