Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$7.01. Approximately 729,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 315,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$803.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.