Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 2,918,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,084,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 814,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

