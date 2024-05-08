Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,153. Enpro has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 113.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

