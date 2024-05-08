Enstar Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

