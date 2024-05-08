Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.