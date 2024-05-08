Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.006921.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $6.15 on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

