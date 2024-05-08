Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.006921.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $6.15 on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.28.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
