Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Software Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $25.33 on Monday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Unity Software by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

