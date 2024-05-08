Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Valaris Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:VAL opened at $71.90 on Monday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

