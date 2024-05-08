ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $148.69 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $148.69 million and approximately $19,155.46 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2,889.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,481.26 or 0.99906372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06147599 USD and is down -71.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,196.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

