Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.22

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $91.83 million and $917,963.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.29 or 0.00734474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00130701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00207252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00102496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,100,746 coins and its circulating supply is 75,101,394 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

