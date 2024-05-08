Ethereum Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $359.24 billion and $11.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,991.11 or 0.04796992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00055227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,103,321 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.