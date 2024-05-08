Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 771,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.47. Evolus has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,050.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,050.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,038 shares of company stock valued at $674,232. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.