eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

