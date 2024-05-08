eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

