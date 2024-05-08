Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,240. The company has a market capitalization of $459.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

