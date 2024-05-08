Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,648,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,928 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

